Patricia A. Silvestri
Owego, NY - Patricia A. Silvestri, 71, passed unexpectedly, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Mrs. Silvestri was predeceased by her husband and soul mate of 42 years, Perry Silvestri, Sr.; twin sister, Kathleen McEwen. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Perry, Jr. and Stacey Silvestri, Rocky and Jen Silvestri, Greg and Tory Silvestri, Amy and William "Buddy" Allen; 11 grandchildren, Joey, Emma, Dina, Gianni, Sammy, Bella, Lily, Harper, Evelyn, Taylor, Lauren; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, Ron McEwen, Tom Silvestri and Margaret Jones, Domenica and Joseph Gennett; several nieces, nephews and her special dog, Ginger. Life Celebrations Services will be held on Friday, July 24th at 5:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 3:00 to 4:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Note: All state required social distancing guidelines to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia A. Silvestri's memory to the Owego Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 22, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Patricia's family at emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.