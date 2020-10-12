1/
Patricia A. Stevens
1941 - 2020
Patricia A. Stevens

Binghamton - Patricia A. Stevens (nee Vanderbeck), age 79, of Binghamton, transitioned serenely from a deep, comfortable sleep to eternal rest 10/10/2020 in the East Side home where she and Dan shared innumerable joyous times with family and friends.

In addition to Dan, her husband of 60 years who so passionately and affectionately cared for her, Pat's survivors include sons Daniel, Kevin and Brian; daughter Kathleen (Dan Mohr); beloved family member, Erica; grandchildren Adam, Megan, Erin, Kristen and MacKensie.

Grandma was the role she most cherished, and a badge she wore proudly. Mom fought harder and longer with challenging ailments than most had any idea, going about her business in chin-up, steadfast fashion. No good belly-aching, right? After all, a table awaited at Cortese.

Mom worked for a time at IBM before devoting full-time efforts to raising her children - and we didn't always make that particularly easy. If she missed a sporting event or any other extracurricular activity of ours, we'd need confirmation when that was.

Later in life, Pat tended dutifully to responsibilities as treasurer of the Binghamton Police Athletic League, a cause near the heart of her Dad. Pat's departure brings us sadness, but be damn sure she's smiling having reunited with her parents, Peg and Phil Vanderbeck, so many other cherished family members and dear friends, and her furry pals, Holly and Skipper.

By the time this is read, a private service will have been held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Pat's name to the Binghamton Police Athletic League or Lourdes Hospice, which tended to Mom so respectfully and tenderly. Or simply pour a glass of red, recall a fond time and raise a toast to Pat.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
