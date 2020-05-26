Patricia A. Whalen
1947 - 2020
Patricia A. Whalen

Binghamton - Patricia A. Whalen, 73, of Binghamton died on May 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents John and Anne Mullen, grandson Sean Jucha and brother in law Gary Dipaolo . She is survived by her daughters, Heather (Robert) Jucha, Maureen Doorey, and son Daniel (Meredith) Whalen; grandchildren Owen Doorey, Ryan Jucha, Maeve and Nora Whalen. She is also survived by brothers Michael Mullen , Kevin (Eileen) Mullen, sisters Colleen Matthews, Maureen (Louis) Santoni and Mary Dipaolo. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. The family will have a private mass at St. Patricks Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MySeanStrong.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
