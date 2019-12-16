|
|
Patricia Ann Dean
1952-2019 - Patricia Ann Dean (née Condella) passed recently, blessed by the comforts of Home surrounded by friends with her Son by her side and filled with Love.
Born and raised in Scranton, PA, daughter of Patrick and Jenny Condella (née Crapella), she was a graduate of Technical High School, Scranton, PA and long time resident of Binghamton, NY.
Through years of service in the Financial industry, Patty enjoyed the camaraderie of her work family and the enduring friendships she made with her close knit group at Morgan Stanley. Ultimately, through her professional life, found lifelong friendship and love with her Husband, Charles E., with whom she shared everyday laughter, pranks and jokes and all-around fun which were hallmark to his character.
Together they took their show on the road and to the air for years of travel and the enjoyment they shared with each other and in addition to the lasting memories made in their new Florida Home and the reward of years of hard work. They truly were a dynamic duo and the very best of parents to their children w/ unending and unconditional love.
Patty was fortunate to enjoy a decade of tranquil retirement as a woman of strong Faith, honoring the life and legacy of her Husband, Charles, her Father Patrick and loved ones since passed. She left a warm and indelible mark on those she knew and the lives she touched.
She is survived by her Mother Jenny, her Brother Anthony and family all of Scranton and her Son, William Griggs, Jr. of Binghamton. Her life was beautiful in it's absolute entirety and her legacy will live on through the honor of her Son..... her beauty will continue everlasting.
Funeral Mass Celebration held in private at St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, PA. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery Scranton, 2020.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019