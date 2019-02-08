|
Patricia Ann Garvey
Pine Knoll Shores - Patricia Ann Garvey, 77, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019, at her home.
Pat had been a significant member of her community and Carteret County. She was a regular volunteer with PAWS in Morehead City and was on the Border of Directors for the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter.
She operated the Causeway Marina (with her pre-deceased husband) from 1976-2005. She became significantly ill a few years ago, necessitating her to start Dialysis. She was not a complainer, but rather a tough and cheerful survivor. When recently asked about how her dialysis was going, she said, "It's my part time job. I don't like it, but everyone has something to deal with and this is mine".
She is survived by her nieces, Mary Lou Hicks of Vestal, NY, Bernadette Van Donsel of Vestal, NY and Bridget Wagner of Centerville, VA; nephew, William Wagner of Hillsborough, NC; and brother-in-law, Douglas Wagner of Vestal, NY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Irene Kizale; and sister, Sylvia Wagner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to PAWS at 5042 Mattie St., Morehead City, NC 28557.Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 8, 2019