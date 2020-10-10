Patricia Ann (Kenefick) Hovancik



Patricia Ann (Kenefick) Hovancik died peacefully at the Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home on Wednesday, October 8, 2020. She was 94 years old.



Patti was predeceased by her loving husband of over 68 years, Charles (Chas) M. Hovancik Jr.; daughter, Michelle HovancikNitto; grandson, Christopher Patrick Brown; sister, Rose Klucka; and brother, Richard McLaughlin. She is survived by her children: Kathie (Carl) Brown, Dennis Hovancik, Patrick Hovancik, Tim (Kris) Hovancik, Charles M Hovancik III; seven grandchildren, Tracey (Bob) Pomponio, Tammy (Keith) Purcell, Dan (Anna) Hovancik, Matthew (Jennifer) Brown, Kira Hovancik, Dante Hovancik and Bella Hovancik; eleven great-grandchidren; one brother, James (Beverly) McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Sherrie McLaughlin; brothers-in-law, Ron (Dottie) Hovancik, David (Suzanne) Hovancik, and Jim (Madeleine) Hovancik; son-in-law, Daniel Nitto; and several nieces and nephews.



Throughout her lifetime, Patti was a dedicated wife and mother, working tirelessly for the good of her family at Lourdes Hospital, the A&P Grocery stores, and Ozalid. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Cyril's Church and served as a Eucharistic minister. She belonged to the Omega Social Club Auxiliary and a local Notre Dame parents club.



Over the years, Patti and Chas were fortunate to enjoy trips with friends and family to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Ireland, Las Vegas, the Dominican Republic and many weekend jaunts to South Bend. They were a sports-minded couple who shared a love ofthe NY Yankees, NY Giants, Notre Dame and the Chenango Forks high school teams. They often hosted parties and events and loved weekend entertaining. Patti was famous for the large pans of lasagna she prepared. She was generous with her food, her love and her advice!



The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor, who gave Patti care, comfort and attention throughout the last four years. They were amazing! We know that their professional teamwork and dedication provided Patti with a safe and secure living environment.



There will be no calling hours and a private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Cyril's organ________Fund, 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY 13905



Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home 150 Main Street Johnson City NY









