1/1
Patricia Ann Koen Congdon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Koen Congdon

Patricia Ann Koen Congdon born July 31,1937 died November 9, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her husband, John Congdon and sister, Kathryn Koen Eddy, Canastota, NY. She is survived by brothers Michael J Koen, Jr. Schenectady, NY;Joseph Koen and John Koen Hamilton, NY; sisters Tari Coyne Horton and Mary Koen, Owego, NY; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Pat was an avid activist for the environment-land management, active with the League of Women Voters, and for libraries. She worked with libraries in Munnsville/Stockbridge, NY, Morrisville, NY, Deland/Leesburg, FL area. She labored to bring books and services to children and adults in underserved areas. Pat has a plaque for "Woman of Distinction" at the Seneca Falls, Women's Hall of Fame. Those wishing to do something in her memory may contribute to Lourdes Hospice, Binghamton, NY, Family Reading Partnership of your choice or the Coburn Free Library Large Print collection, Owego, NY. A memorial service will be held summer of 2021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved