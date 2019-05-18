|
|
Patricia Ann (Saxton) McDonald
Endicott - Patricia A. (Saxton, Hand) McDonald, 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Vi Nursing Home, Aventura, Florida. Originally from Endicott, she most recently lived in Naples, FL. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Anna Saxton, husband David M. McDonald, and sister Mary Rita Crittenden. She leaves behind six children: Kevin Hand, Anne Marie (Arie Hand) Strobel, David Hand, Karen Hand (Moira Stuart), Richard Hand, and John Hand, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren (another due in August 2019). Patricia was the proud daughter of John P. Saxton, an IBM executive in Endicott, NY. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Endicott, loved musical theater and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended Union Endicott High School (1950), Syracuse University (Bachelors, 1954) and Cornell University (Masters,1980). Patricia will be best remembered for her bright smile, kindness, generosity, and her upbeat personality. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 9:30 am at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the at
.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 18, 2019