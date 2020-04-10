|
|
Patricia Ann McKenzie
Vestal - Patricia Ann McKenzie, 68, of Vestal, NY, passed away peacefully at home on 3/23/2020. Her family lovingly provided full-time hospice care for her over the last weeks of her life.
Patricia was born in Durham, NC, to Thelbert and Mary Holder. She spent her early years in Peekskill, NY, where her parents moved North as part of The Great Migration. She moved to Binghamton, NY, to attend Harpur College (Binghamton University) in 1969, alongside her husband, Benjamin McKenzie; with whom she would have a 51 year marriage and raise six children.
Those who knew Patricia were met by an extraordinary woman with a genuine smile and a delightful laugh. Her Christian faith was central to her life. She was an active member of her community, various church affiliations, and nonprofit organizations. She was known for her creative capacity and was very original in her expression. She often referred to herself as an artist. She loved creating things: children's clothing, dolls, paintings, jewelry and notes of encouragement.
Patricia will always be known for her devotion to her children's academic and athletic excellence. She took particular pride in the fact that all six of her children graduated from distinguished universities. She continued to provide guidance and an enduring commitment to her family's legacy, by pouring her wisdom into her grandchildren. She was affectionately known by her family as Mama, Beloved and LaLa.
Patricia Ann McKenzie, is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband and her children: Nicolle, Darrell, Autumn, Jocelyn, Jasmine and Jonathan; eight grandchildren, her siblings; and a number of in-laws and nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Patricia Ann McKenzie was incomparable. Her fortitude to persevere in the midst of any situation was admired by many. She was revered, loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020