Patricia Anne Brown rode her Harley into heaven's gates on August 11, 2020.



Patricia was born in Johnson City, New York but spent the later years of her life in Florida surrounded by her family. She loved the sunshine and had a successful nursing career in Florida. Patricia was a loyal friend and generous caretaker. She dedicated her life to taking care of others.



All those who met Patricia will tell you that she enjoyed life's simple pleasures with a sense of childlike wonder. She enjoyed puzzles, crosswords and movies. She was a collector of all things collectible. She appreciated crafting of all kinds including sewing, quilting, painting and coloring.



Patricia's greatest accomplishment was raising three children that she loved more than life: Charles Thomas Rogers, David Barry Schmeiske and Gretchen Eileen (Schmeiske) Moran. She was so incredibly proud to be their mother and grandmother to their children: David, Kody, Karly, KT, Isabella and Jack.



Patricia is survived by her 3 children and 6 grandchildren, half-brothers Robert Edwards and Scott Edwards, and her twin aunts Hilda Brown and Anna Reeve who loved her dearly. Patricia is predeceased by her parents Thomas Brown, Eileen (Ransom) Brown and Elizabeth Ann Smith, her brother Richard Brown and her half-brother Michael Brown.



Patricia's friends remember her for her sense of adventure. We will hold closely our memories of her with us at family gatherings, Bike Week, casino cruises and horse stables. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



A private family memorial will be held in early Fall at Highland Cemetery in Odessa, NY where Patricia will be laid to rest with her parents and her brother Michael.









