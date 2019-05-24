|
Patricia Anne (Patty) Long Pelshaw
Vestal - Patty, a Christmas Eve baby born in Manhattan and raised in Binghamton, NY, joined her beloved husband, Andrew Joseph, in heaven Wednesday, May 22, at sunset. Patty is survived by her loving children, daughter Mary Beth & Nathan Blakeley, their children Sean and Shannon, who adored their grandmother, faithful son, Martin Andrew, and daughter Suzanne Pelshaw-Teeter and husband Joshua, her devoted companion of many years, William McManus, as well as many nieces and nephews, including Gary, who lovingly called her his Irish Rose. Patty graduated from Johnson City High School and attended Harper College. After winning her high school talent show for singing the blues' classic, Summertime, she was asked to compete in the local beauty pageant whereupon she won the title of Miss Binghamton. She went on to compete in the Miss America contest. Her exquisite voice was heard throughout the Southern Tier, and she was affectionately known as "The lovely Patty Long." While raising her three children, she also worked as an aide for the Vestal School District. Her caring nature and fun-loving spirit with the children has lasted a lifetime as many of the children, now grown adults, still visit her every Christmas. Patty was a volunteer for many years at Lourdes Hospital, an avid tennis player, a great humanitarian & treated everyone with the utmost kindness and respect. Her gentle compassion extended to all animals as well. Her greatest achievement, however, was in being the best mother any three children could be blessed with through our Heavenly Father. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10:30 am at St James Church Johnson City. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 24, 2019