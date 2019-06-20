|
Patricia Bowers Mulesky
Bingamton - Patricia Bowers Mulelsky, 81, of Binghamton died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Mulesky, Jr., her grandson Quinn and her brother Thomas Bowers. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Beatriz Mulesky and Robert and Erin Mulesky; five grandchildren Jeffrey, Jake, Natalie, Cade and Kellen; her brother John Bowers and several nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and Broome Community College and was a retired instructor in the computer lab. She was very involved in the Nimmonsburg Youth Association. She enjoyed spending time with her neighborhood friends and trips to the Jersey shore. Her grandchildren were her world. Funeral Services will be held at the J. A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday at 12 noon. Rev. David C. Seaver will officiate. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Expressions of sympathy in Patricia's memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, 90 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 20 to June 21, 2019