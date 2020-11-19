Patricia Clahassey
Albany - Patricia Clahassey, 89, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born February 5, 1931, Pat was the daughter of Loretta (Allen) Clahassey and John Clahassey. She was raised in Binghamton, N.Y. and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1949. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet at St. Joseph's Seminary in Troy, N.Y. She remained a sister until 1970. She taught at the elementary and secondary levels at St. Patrick's School in Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Columba's School in Schenectady, N.Y. and Keveny Academy in Cohoes, N.Y. She received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from the College of Saint Rose, a Masters in Art from the University of Notre Dame, and Doctorate in Art Education from Ball State University.
In 1970, she joined the faculty of the College of Saint Rose. Pat, along with Sister Margaret Maria O'Donnell and Karene Faul, helped to advance the art program into a full-fledged art department at the college. Pat served as the chairperson of the art department for nine years. During Pat's time as chairperson, she initiated the graphic design major as well as the development of the art education and graduate art education programs.
She was a long time member of the National Art Education Association and the New York State Art Teachers Association. In the 1990s, she contributed to the development of the state-wide goals for art education with the NYS Education Department. After retiring from the College of Saint Rose, she continued making art with her quilting friends and visited museums and galleries. Pat will be remembered for her quilting talents and was an avid reader. She was forever curious about - everything. She loved word puzzles. Her kind nature will be missed by many.
Pat is survived by her nephews: Charles Clahasey, Paul Clahasey, Patrick Clahasey, and Brian O'Neil along with many friends who will miss her presence in their lives. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Robert A. Clahassey and John J. Clahasey. Pat was a wonderful friend to the Faul family for many decades; her love, kindness and generosity will long be remembered.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday February 5, 2021 from 1-2 pm at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave, Albany. Memorial Services will be celebrated at 2:00 pm at the conclusion of the gathering at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Artists and Scholars Fund at the College of Saint Rose, 432 Western Ave., Albany NY 12203; Attn: Institution Advancement.
