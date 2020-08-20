Patricia (Pat) DuffekOwego - Patricia (Pat) Duffek, 82, of Owego, NY passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Matthew and Marie Makowski, and her sister, MaryAnn Pitkin. Pat is survived by her husband of 60 years, Stephen, her daughters, Tamara (Dennis) Walsh and Deborah Duffek, her grandchildren, Stephen (Erin) Walsh and Elizabeth (Elliott) Willey, her great grandson, Bennett Duffek Willey, her brother, Matthew (Barbara) Makowski, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cherished friends.Due to the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 virus, the family has decided to mourn Pat's passing privately. With regrets to the many others who loved her dearly, there will be no visitation or public reception. Attendance at her funeral and burial services will be limited to her immediate family.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Pat's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott, New York (607-321-1857/mercyhosuesoutherntier.com).