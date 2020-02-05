|
|
Patricia "Pat" Eilenberger
Maine, NY - Patricia M. Eilenberger, 67, of the Town of Maine, died peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Bob, who cared for and loved her deeply; two daughters, Jessica and Gary Pullis of Vestal and Erika and Bill Strano of Endwell; 6 amazing grandchildren, Emily, Cameron, Kendel, Logan, Carson and Parker, who were her greatest joy. Upon passing, she was reunited with her parents, Peter and Clara Martonick; brother, Peter Martonick; grandson, Brenden Strano and best friend, Geri Eaton. Patricia was born in Johnson City and grew up in Endicott. She was the owner of Changes...a Studio for Hair, where she had many loving clients and made many lasting friendships. A Funeral Mass for Pat will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect Street, Binghamton. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Pat's memory may be made to Church of the Holy Trinity Stained Glass Restoration fund.
