Patricia Fisk
Owego, New York - Patricia "Pat" M. Fisk, 82, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Pat was born July 7, 1938 to the late Kenneth L. and Isabelle L. (Baker) Dickinson. Besides her parents, Pat was predeceased by her brother, Donald "Butch" Dickinson; sister-in-law, Nancy Dickinson; grandson-in-law, Derek Quick; brother-in-law, Dean Kropp and ex-husband, Francis "Jay" J. Fisk. Pat is survived by her children, Tari Fisk (Ronald Carr), Stacey Fisk and Lance Fisk; Sister, Janice Kropp; grandchildren, Leland J. Ballou, Isaiah J. Fisk-Clark, Patricia Quick (Kyle), Rachel Falcone, Anne Falcone, Veronica Stegmaier and Nicholas Moses; 9 great-grandchildren; also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Pat was a long time employee of the Tioga County Department of Social Services, the Owego National Bank in Owego, Taylor Wine in Bath, NY and Westinghouse in Baltimore. She was a proud member of The Grange, as well as The American Legion Auxillary The Eastern Star, and of the Loyal Order of the Moose Club. Pat was an avid bowler and a tough pool player, winning many trophies and awards. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to Happy Tails TNR Project, 401 Main St., Owego, NY 13827 or the Loyal Order of Moose Lodges, 3 Goodrich Road, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Pat's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
