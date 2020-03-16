|
Patricia Gofgosky
Cincinnatus - Patricia Gofgosky, 82, of Cincinnatus, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter and parents, Earl and Rose Baxter. She is survived by her children, Brenda Thomas of Syracuse, Barlon Gofgosky of Marathon, Brett Gofgosky of Cincinnatus and Sharon (Doug) McIlvain of Seaford, DE; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Patricia loved working on crafts. She enjoyed being outside working on her plants around the house. Patricia had a love for life and pursued her dream of becoming a nurse. Patricia also enjoyed watching her western shows and loved to golf. She adored her family and was an amazing mother and grandmother. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020