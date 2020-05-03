Patricia Hickey



Patricia Hickey passed away at her Owego home on May 3, 2020. She was 90 years old. She is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of 65 years, Hamilton, whom she has deeply missed. She is survived by their children, Paul Hickey of Brunswick, Maine, Ann and Tom Simons of Lounsberry; her grand-dogs, Clementine, Barney and Roux; her siblings, Judy (Randy), Barbara, Robert and Thomas; her extended family and dear friends. Her brother Herbert predeceased her. Born and raised in New England, Pat attended St. John's School, where she acquired her lifelong love of reading and sang the Latin Mass with the choir. After graduation, she married Ham and worked in a Fannie Farmer candy shop and as a telephone operator before settling happily in as a devoted fulltime mom. She kept an immaculate home that seemed to always be filled with the aroma of something delicious baking in the oven. She maintained lifelong correspondence with family and friends around the country through long, newsy letters hand-written in her beautiful Catholic school penmanship. She loved talking on the phone with Paul and her sisters, garage sales with her girlfriends, going out to lunch, and listening to "news from home" on WBZ Radio, Boston. Her family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Susan Choi, Lourdes Hospice, and the wonderful neighbors whose many kind acts helped Mom remain in the home she loved until the end. At her request, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to Tioga Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827. Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options, Athens Pa.









