Patricia Hickey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Hickey

Patricia Hickey passed away at her Owego home on May 3, 2020. She was 90 years old. She is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of 65 years, Hamilton, whom she has deeply missed. She is survived by their children, Paul Hickey of Brunswick, Maine, Ann and Tom Simons of Lounsberry; her grand-dogs, Clementine, Barney and Roux; her siblings, Judy (Randy), Barbara, Robert and Thomas; her extended family and dear friends. Her brother Herbert predeceased her. Born and raised in New England, Pat attended St. John's School, where she acquired her lifelong love of reading and sang the Latin Mass with the choir. After graduation, she married Ham and worked in a Fannie Farmer candy shop and as a telephone operator before settling happily in as a devoted fulltime mom. She kept an immaculate home that seemed to always be filled with the aroma of something delicious baking in the oven. She maintained lifelong correspondence with family and friends around the country through long, newsy letters hand-written in her beautiful Catholic school penmanship. She loved talking on the phone with Paul and her sisters, garage sales with her girlfriends, going out to lunch, and listening to "news from home" on WBZ Radio, Boston. Her family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Susan Choi, Lourdes Hospice, and the wonderful neighbors whose many kind acts helped Mom remain in the home she loved until the end. At her request, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to Tioga Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827. Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options, Athens Pa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options Inc. - Athens
802 North Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
570-888-8286
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved