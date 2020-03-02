|
|
Patricia I. McLaughlin
Binghamton - Patricia McLaughlin, 1930-2020, went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home surrounded by friends and family. Pat was predeceased by her mother and father, Dorothy and Robert McLaughlin; two sisters, Alice Buran and Roberta Buran and one brother, Carl McLaughlin (Crystal). She is survived by one sister, Mary Jane Paterniti, one brother, John McLaughlin (Phyllis), and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Before residing at Willow Point, she lived at Town and Country Apartments and received very special care from Lisa Partinza, her niece and Cindy Adams, a special friend. Pat was a retired manager at Econo Lodge on Front Street. She was a dedicated worker and enjoyed her friend and family at Econo Lodge. Pat enjoyed the many times she had with her nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Paul's Church, Chenango Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Pat's memory may be made to St. Paul's Church, 15 Doubleday Street, Binghamton, NY 13904.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020