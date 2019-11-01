Resources
Patricia L. Jones


1940 - 2019
Binghamton, NY - Patricia L. Jones, 79, of Binghamton passed away, October 28, 2019, after a long battle surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by; her husband, Paul and her sister, Barbara Grippo. She is survived by; her children, William and Michelle Jones, Penny Jones, Pammy and Kevin Nealy, Lori and Sean Haughton, Paul and Linda Jones; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie and Betty Baer, Robert and Dorothy Baer; several nieces and nephews.

She proudly worked as a Dietary Aide with Good Shepherd Fairview Home. She will be missed by us all. Services were private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Peter Savage at SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
