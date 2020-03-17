|
Patricia L. Kilts
Binghamton - Patricia (Pat) Louise Kilts (Klepfer) 83 of Binghamton NY passed away on March 17, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1936 to the late Ellis and Gladys Klepfer of Binghamton NY and was the oldest of two children (Michael Klepfer). She married her love Sterling E. Kilts on July 3, 1955, married for 55 years. They raised four children and is survived by, Cynthia L. Pulling of Binghamton NY, Suzanne M. Kilts of Ithaca, NY, Michele L. Malak of North Myrtle Beach and Douglas Kilts and his wife Vera Kilts of Port Crane NY; 9 Grandchildren, Michael Montross, Nicholas Pulling, Kate Pulling, Alexandra Kilts, Jordan Ciancio (Tiffany), Megan Ciancio, Chelsey Jacobson, Joshua Kilts, and Mikayla Kilts; 5 Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is remembered as a volunteer for many organizations notable the State PTA, the Board of Realtors and an active member of North Presbyterian Church and Valley Christian Reformed Church. She was an astute businesswoman, real estate agent and broker with several agencies for 36 years ending with Exit Reality. Sixty plus year member/officer of the Willow Manor Association at Sandy Pond, NY. Sandy Pond was her Happy Place; she greatly enjoyed her rides in the boat, "The Nancy" and her afternoons at the beach. She loved sports; the NY Yankees were her passion. She will be remembered by her loving family and friends as a caring daughter, sister, loving wife and mother, grandmother, and the greatest friend. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Patricia may be made to Lourdes Hospital Foundation (Lourdes Hospice), 169 Riverside Drive, Suite 103, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020