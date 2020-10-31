Patricia Liddington
Newark Valley - Patricia Violet Rich Liddington, 91, passed away on October 30, 2020. Pat was predeceased by her parents, Clifford Speed and Violet Bonney Rich; sister, Maude Overbaugh; brothers, Clifford and William Rich; and nephews Jack and Dickie Overbaugh. She was also predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Roger A. Liddington. Pat is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Miritello of Myrtle Beach, Diane (John) Heffner of Addison, NY, and Patrice White (Daniel Williams) of Scottsdale, AZ; her son Dr. Scott (Linda) Miritello, of Mesa, AZ; and her 5 grandchildren who were the delight of her life, Randy (Karen) Miritello, Michelle (Chris) Rieg, Andrea and Jackie Gammaro and Matthew (Sarah) Ferguson. Pat was fortunate to have 10 great grandchildren who also survive, Chelsea Austin; Skyler, Avery, Ivan, and Elias Miritello; Mason Rieg; Jayvyn Gammaro; Jonah and Taryn White; and Eliana Ferguson. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, including two very special nieces Alice Moore and Pat Watkins. Pat was born on May 15, 1929 in Modesto, CA and with her family moved to Caroline Center when she was three years old. She and her brothers and sister were raised on a large farm. Pat graduated from Newark Valley High School in 1947. She met her husband Roger there after he returned from serving in the Army during WWII. They were married on February 25, 1950 in Speedsville, NY, and settled in Newark Valley and raised their family there. Pat worked at Chesbro Whitman Ladder Factory for 22 years. She was a life long Episcopalian, and attended St Paul's in Owego where she was an active member, serving on the vestry for many years. Pat liked to say that she was born a democrat and would die a democrat. She served for many years on the Tioga County Democrat Committee and was named Tioga County Democrat of the year in 2008. She was also a member of Project Neighbor- helping out in the food pantry where she made a lot of friends. For many years Pat volunteered at the Office of the Aging and Habitat for Humanity. To her, her greatest accomplishment was delivering "home delivered meals" which she did for 28 years, until she gave up driving at the age of 86. After that, Pat resided at Castle Gardens in Vestal. Due to Covid 19 there will be no calling hours or service at this time. Pat's family will hold a memorial service next summer. For those wishing, memorial contributions can be made to Home Delivered Meals, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego, NY 13827 or Tappan Spaulding Library, PO Box 397, Newark Valley, NY 13811 in loving memory of Pat. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
