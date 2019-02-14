|
Patricia M. Farrell
Binghamton - Patricia Marilyn Farrell passed away peacefully after being cared for and surrounded by her loving family on February 12, 2019. She was born at home in Flushing, New York to George and Estelle Symington on March 16, 1934. She was the youngest of seven children. She was predeceased by all her siblings; George, Alice, Charlotte, Joan, Gloria, and William. Her family roots laid the foundation for a basic tenet of her life which she in turn instilled in her family. Patricia graduated in 1954 from Flushing Hospital School of Nursing. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Walter J. Farrell, M.D., while he was attending New York Medical College. They were married on July 3, 1954 and started their life in Johnson City, NY and then Vestal, NY. He predeceased her in August 2002. They had seven children who survive her; Walter (Tracey), David (Bonita), Susan (Steve Bellingham), Daniel (James McAlister), James (Susan), Elizabeth, and Matthew (Susan). She cherished and actively participated in her years of being a Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Surviving her are ten grandchildren; Christopher Bellingham, Matthew (Amanda) Farrell, Megan Bellingham, Austin Farrell, Daniel Farrell, Kristen Farrell, Luke Farrell, Kelly Farrell, Laura Farrell, and Haleigh Farrell. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren; Ava and Liam Farrell. Also surviving her are in-laws John MacBlane, Martha Farrell, and Maureen Muggeo as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews and relatives from the Symington and Farrell family. Pat was a founding member of St. Vincent de Paul in Vestal, NY and an active member of the Parish community for 40 years. She taught C.C.D and served on the Women's Club, Parish Council, and Human Development Committee. Following their move to the West Side of Binghamton, she was a member of St. Patrick's Church for the remainder of her life. Her spirituality provided great comfort through-out her life. Mom was deeply involved in all aspects of her family's lives. Her attention to detail, impressive recall and engaging personality will surely be missed. Many happy moments were shared at the family lake house on Geneganslet Lake as well as vacationing on Long Beach Island, NJ. She enthusiastically participated in any form of game, craft or voraciously enjoying her quiet time enmeshed in a book. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends and relatives at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Patricia's memory may be made to Seton Catholic Central High School, 70 Seminary Avenue Binghamton NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019