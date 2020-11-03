1/1
Patricia M. McGlynn
Patricia M. McGlynn

Vestal - Patricia Mary McGlynn, 85 years, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. Patricia was born in Binghamton, NY on January 1, 1935 to Gerald and Mary Margaret Donovan Campion. She graduated from St. Paul's High School in 1952 and married her soulmate, Charles J. McGlynn, on November 24, 1956 in Binghamton, NY. They were devoted loving spouses for almost 64 years. She worked as an administrative assistant, stayed home and raised her four children and two grandchildren, she then worked selling insurance and finally in the church religious education office, where she met many life-long friends, before retiring. She lived in Binghamton, NY and Vestal, NY.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen M. McGlynn, brothers in-law John Locke Jr., Edward T. McGlynn, and John F. McGlynn, and sisters-in-law Phyllis Jean McGlynn and Marilyn McGlynn. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles McGlynn, sons Charles P. McGlynn, Chandler, AZ, Kevin (Christina) McGlynn, Marion, NY, Brendan (Christen) McGlynn, Endicott, NY, granddaughters Molly McGlynn (Jeffrey Donald), Melissa McGlynn (Trevor Parsons), Sabrina DeVos, Caitlin McGlynn, Amelia McGlynn, grandsons Sean Muldoon, Brent Oaks (Marisa Mantisi), and Brendan McGlynn (Danielle Ormiston), sisters Maureen Locke, Sheila (A. Terrence) LaFrance, Eileen (James) Walters, brother Michael (Ellen) Campion, brother in-law George (Ingeborg) McGlynn, family-like friends Gale Ohmer and Robert Long, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Known as Pat by many, she loved knitting, playing the piano, singing, playing bingo and traveling. She enjoyed volunteering at her church and had a very strong Catholic Faith. She loved spending time with family (especially the grandchildren), neighbors and friends. She was a happy and cheerful person who would always be there with a kind word to bring comfort. She was humble, kind, caring, devoted, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott, Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Silver Lake, PA. The family will receive friends at St. Ambrose Church, Friday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contribution's in Patricia's memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or act.alz.org/donate.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
