Patricia M. (Kicinski) Yeaw
Castle Creek - Patricia M. (Kicinski) Yeaw, 65, of Castle Creek, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.
She was predeceased by her parents, Matthew and Adele Kicinski; her brother, Larry M. Kicinski; and sister-in-law, Ellen M. Kicinski. Her husband, Fay A. Yeaw, followed her in death on November 7, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Valentino; a nephew, Daniel Kicinski (Erika); nieces Stacey (Corey) Reynolds, Nicole Valentino, Lisa Valentino, and a great-niece, Hayden Smith; and several cousins. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Scott (Valerie) Yeaw, Cheryl (Michael) Phippen, and David Yeaw. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Patricia was a graduate of Johnson City High School and Broome Community College, and was a medical laboratory technologist for 35 years, retiring in 2010. Pat and Fay were married for 33 years, and enjoyed camping, attending Nascar races, and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful and kind person to all, and will be missed very much.
The family of Pat and Fay will be present to receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Castle Creek, 130 US-11, Castle Creek, NY, on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, NY. NY State Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be in place. Because of their love of animals—especially their furry babies: Bella, Kahlua, Trevor, Amber, and Inky—expressions of sympathy can be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903, and to the Animal Care Council, 131 Washington Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com
