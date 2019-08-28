|
Patricia Marie Dibble
Johnson City - Patricia Marie Dibble, 73, died Aug. 24, 2019. She is survived by her children Michael (Anna) Dibble of Long Beach MS, Carrie (Jeffery) Stack of Daytona Beach FL, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, siblings, Mary Corey and Nicholas Corey. She is predeceased by her sister Shirley Finkle. Patricia had a unique style and a feisty spirit. Graveside service 11:00 am Thursday, Spring Forest Cemetery. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFuneralHome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 28, 2019