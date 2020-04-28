Services
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1940 - 2020
Vestal - Patricia (Pat) Mastrangelo, 79, of Vestal, NY passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Johnson City, NY, on July 19, 1940, to Ann and William Burke. She graduated from Johnson City High School in 1958. For many years she worked as a secretary/receptionist and retired in 1999 after 20 years as a medical receptionist for Dr. Agatino DiBella. Pat enjoyed gardening, cooking & baking. She was predeceased by her brother, William Burke. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Mastrangelo, of 58 years, son Mark Mastrangelo and daughter, Lori Culligan; her grandchildren Emily Culligan, Sean Culligan & his fiancé Maureen Paffie; sister-in-law, Diana Burke; brother-in-laws Al (Bobbi) Mastrangelo, Angelo (Kathy) Mastrangelo, Joseph (Mary Lou) Mastrangelo and Anthony (Robin) Mastrangelo; several nieces and nephews and her faithful companion Riley. The family would like to thank Sara and Abbie of Silver Linings Golden Memory Care for their loving and compassionate care during her time with them. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. Public services will be announced when conditions permit. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Mastrangelo may be made to either, St. Anthony of Padua Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760 or The of Central New York 441 W. Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse, NY 13204-1305
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
