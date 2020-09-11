1/1
Patricia "Kelly" O'Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Kelly" O'Connor

Patricia "Kelly" O'Connor, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and loving friend took her place among the angels on September 7, 2020 from complications resulting from Cancer and COPD. She will be missed dearly by her three children, Katie, Michael, and John, the grandchildren she showered with limitless love and affection, and her hilarious, loving, and relentlessly stubborn siblings and in-laws.

Kelly was born September 18, 1948 and spent her early years in Queens and Mineola, NY before embarking to SUNY Cortland to pursue a career in teaching. There, she fell in love with Ed O'Connor, with whom she laid roots in Binghamton, NY, while building a family and ever-expanding friendship network - who carry her legacy of unfettered optimism, compassion, kindness, and humor. Kelly spent her last three plus years in Lewes, DE with friends and family, while living out her dream of spending her days by the Ocean.

A celebration of Kelly's life will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may visit beginning at 2:00 PM.

All are also invited to participate via live-streaming of the services by visiting Kelly's webpage or at the following link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1089200

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in keeping with safety protocols, social distancing must be observed, and masks must be worn during all aspects of funeral services.

Donations may be made in Kelly's name to the American Cancer Society via: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/PatriciaKellyOconnor

Please visit Kelly's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved