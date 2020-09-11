Patricia "Kelly" O'Connor
Patricia "Kelly" O'Connor, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and loving friend took her place among the angels on September 7, 2020 from complications resulting from Cancer and COPD. She will be missed dearly by her three children, Katie, Michael, and John, the grandchildren she showered with limitless love and affection, and her hilarious, loving, and relentlessly stubborn siblings and in-laws.
Kelly was born September 18, 1948 and spent her early years in Queens and Mineola, NY before embarking to SUNY Cortland to pursue a career in teaching. There, she fell in love with Ed O'Connor, with whom she laid roots in Binghamton, NY, while building a family and ever-expanding friendship network - who carry her legacy of unfettered optimism, compassion, kindness, and humor. Kelly spent her last three plus years in Lewes, DE with friends and family, while living out her dream of spending her days by the Ocean.
A celebration of Kelly's life will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may visit beginning at 2:00 PM.
