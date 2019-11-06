|
Patricia Purdy
Vestal - Patricia M. Purdy age 77 of Vestal, NY, passed away surrounded by her family on November 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Jay and Marjorie Purdy, and her brother-in-law Charles Briggs. She was survived by her sons Thomas Barvinchak (Tanya Hasbrouck) and David Barvinchak (Cathy). Her Grandchildren, LeeAnn, Nicholas, Micaela and Melody, four great grandchildren, her siblings Marjorie Briggs, Kathy and Mark Seymour, Jay and Marla Purdy and several nieces and nephews. Pat was a lifelong resident of Vestal, and loved her hometown. She was a graduate of the Class of 1960 at Vestal High School and went on to Broome Tech graduating in 1962. She retired from TimeWarner Cable, and most recent worked at WalMart in Vestal. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with her family and friends, attending her monthly luncheons with classmates and fellow retirees and watching College Football on Saturdays. She loved to travel and experience new places, but her favorite place was being at Sandy Pond with the entire family. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the entire staff and physicians that cared for her at UHS Wilson Hospital, ICU and North Tower 2 Neurology. A special thank you to her favorite nurse and niece, Courtney Brown, RN. She was so blessed to have had you right by her side.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 10 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Thursday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her memory can be made to The Food Pantry of the Southern Tier at Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal.
