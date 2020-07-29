1/1
Patricia R. "Patty" Porter
Patricia "Patty" R. Porter

Binghamton - Patricia "Patty" R. Porter, 73, of Binghamton, passed away Monday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She is predeceased by her parents, Edward P. Shay and Dorothy R. Shay; survived by sisters Dorothy and Marge and brothers Edward and Eugene. She is survived by her husband Robert Porter of Binghamton, sons Karl R. Howard of Harpursville & Robert J. Howard, daughter-in-law Kimberly Hajduk-Howard of Kirkwood and the pride of her life, grandchildren Brandon L. Howard and Ashley N. Howard.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and loved spending time with her family and working with the Tioga County Open Door Mission & Catholic Charities. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Open Door Mission or to The Broome County Humane Society. A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Friday July 31st in Spring Forest Cemetery Binghamton, NY. Friends may pay there condolences at the cemetery from 10 AM until the time of the service. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET, NEW YORK.





Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mikeska Funeral Home
161 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-1000
