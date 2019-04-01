Patricia Rosler



Johnson City - Patricia Oset (Rosler) Born September 10th, 1940, has peacefully departed from this journey of Life. She will be met & embraced in Heaven by her Son Tommy, her sister Judy, her Mother Stella, her Dad Paul, brother Paul, Eddy, Billy, Bobby, her sister Irene, & Carol.Born in Montdale, PA, but lived her full life in Johnson City, Patsy leaves behind her daughter Doreen Gyurik, her son Bobby Gyurik, her daughter Linda Miller, her son Timothy Shafer, & her son Lance Rosler. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Patsy will be deeply be missed by so many friends and loved ones. Everyone was a friend & she shared her wisdom, her undeniable beauty, and elegance with everyone she met.A women of class, a witty sense of humor, and a remarkable way to always persevere, Patsy was the definition of Strength! She will always be remembered & celebrated by her loved ones.Celebrate me as I transition into my next journey. Wear white to my party, for my life has been filled with great Love & Light. Bring your biggest laughter & your favorite memories of me. Dance knowing that I am now free. My body is that of a Cocoon, as a butterfly leaves its shell…I too will descend from mine. What is done after, I need not care. For I am now on my newest Journey… For I am Everywhere.. Mandrel Amanda Gyurik . Graveside service 12:30 pm Tuesday, Floral Park Cemetery, Johnson City. Services by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 1, 2019