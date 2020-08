Patricia RudikMaine - Patricia Rudik, 61, of Maine, NY, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday August 15, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her father, Michael Rudik; her nephew, Matthew Algas. She is survived by her mother, Jean (Elnicky) Rudik; four siblings, Debra Rudik, Melanie (Mel) Algas, John and Steve Rudik; one niece, Carlie Algas; two nephews, Ivan and Samuel Rudik; She loved gardening, baking and her dog, "Sam". There will be no formal funeral services.