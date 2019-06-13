|
|
Patricia T. Joseph
Binghamton - Patricia Tierney Joseph, 86, passed away June 11th, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Mom was born in Susquehanna PA, the daughter of Edmund and Cecil (Ring) Tierney. She graduated from Laurel Hill Academy, Susquehanna PA. She was a loving, fun, nurturing, full-time mother except from the hour of 2-3 pm when her soaps were on. As children this was our favorite hour of the day! Mom volunteered for years at General Hospital and later enjoyed her years working at Competition Kitchens. She loved and was extremely talented at cooking, sewing and knitting. She loved years of family camping trips which started out in a tent and went to the infamous blue jeans van pulling their 35 foot trailer. Mom and dad loved discussing their day over 1-2 manhattans before dinner. This was when we would have them check our homework. Looking at it now, they began the "cheating for their kids" scandal! Above all else mom's favorite time was spent with family and friends gathered in the the backyard and pool. She was totally devoted to her Catholic faith and was a long time member of St Johns Church in Binghamton NY. She firmly believed God, the Blessed Mother and St Anthony would handle everything.
Mom is predeceased by the love of her life, Jack Joseph, her sister's and brother in law Jan Westfall, Kay and Ed Holub, her son in law John Langeland. She is survived by her 5 children and her grandchildren, David and Shelley Joseph, Erin and Rob Cosgriff, Kara Joseph, Bill and Kathi (Joseph) Reardon, Sean and Stephanie Reardon, Patrick and Emily Reardon, Casey and Julia Reardon, Tricia (Joseph) Langeland and PJ Dixson, Michael and Kristin Langeland, Stephen and Alexa Langeland, MJ Dixson, Katelyn Dixson, Glenn and Jennifer (Joseph) Ackerman, Kyle Ackerman, Connor Ackerman, Jay and Brandy Joseph, Elliott Butler, Nathan Butler, Tiernen Joseph, Ryan Joseph. She is also survived by her sister and brother in laws Bob and Ann ( Tierney) Quinn and Tom Westfall. 13 1/2 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Thank you to all the amazing angels on earth who cared for her over the years at her home , then under care. Especially Colleen Wardell Newlin, and the ones at Willow Point Nursing Home who treated her with care and respect. A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Patricia's memory may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 7 Livingston Street, Binghamton, NY 13903 or to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 13 to June 14, 2019