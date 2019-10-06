Services
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
Patricia White


1945 - 2019
Patricia White Obituary
Patricia White

Susquehanna - Patricia A. White

Of Susquehanna, PA

On October 4th, 2019, Pat White went to be with the Lord surrounded by the boundless love of family and friends that was a testament to how she lived her life.

Pat was born in Binghamton, NY and has two brothers, Bill, and Gary, who are all predeceased by several brothers and one sister. Pat lived a beautiful full life that was shared with her husband of 25 years, Byron, who went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2015.

Pat loved to garden, bake and spend time with her large group of family and friends. All that know and love Pat remember her as a clever card player and loyal friend with a great sense of humor. So many people were blessed to have been part of Pat's big beautiful life.

Pat's legacy of love continues on with many friends, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Daughters: Kim and her husband Dave Kapler, Penny and her husband Jim Hoover, Nikki and her husband Ray Swanson, and Bobbi Jo and her husband Chad Norris. Step Sons: David, Kevin, Brian, and Keith White. Grandchildren: Amanda, Heather, Jimmy, Rachel, Coli, Sam, Tatum, Bailey, and Great Grandsons Elliott and Trevor.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 7:00pm at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave., Susquehanna, PA with Rev. Kevin Setzer officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7pm.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the , in memory of Pat.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019
