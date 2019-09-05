|
Patricia Whitney
Binghamton - Pat Whitney, 64, of Binghamton passed away unexpectedly on 9/1/19. She is predeceased by her husband, Ron Whitney, mother and dad, Shirley and Clarence Garner, and her father Dick Miller. She is survived by her mom, Ruth Miller, children, Tasha, Luke, Franny, Heather, Danielle, Denise, Joe and Deb, Her grandchildren Vicente, Zoe, Dylan, Nolan and Theo, Brothers Mike, Billy, Joe, Tim and Tom & sister, Penny, countless close family members and her beloved pets Smurf and Lu. Pat touched the lives of everyone whose path she crossed. The love she had was unconditional and her home was always open to anyone in need. The family would like to thank Lourdes ICU, especially assistant nurse manager, Laci. A celebration of Pat's life will be held on 9/6/19 at 2p at Irish Kevins in JC
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 5, 2019