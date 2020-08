Or Copy this URL to Share

Patrick Carlo



62, diehard Giants fan passed away at home with his sister Mary, his two nieces Shawnty(Maliki) & Helen(Walt), nephew Freddy(Aly), great niece Britany(Alan), and great nephew Cody(Bethanee). He leaves behind two brothers Joe and Chuck and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all .









