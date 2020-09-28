Patrick "Joe" CaseyBinghamton - Patrick "Joe" Casey, 70, passed away September 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Patricia Casey. He is survived by his wife Ruth Casey; daughter & son-in-law Amanda & Seth Hamby; daughter Shawna; grandson Zechariah Hamby; siblings Mike, Dan, Lori & Lynn and several nieces nephews, cousins and special friends including his good friend Ann. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. He had a strong faith in God.A Celebration of Life for Joe will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 1pm at Two Rivers Church, 1 Chrisfield Ave., Johnson City, NY 13790.