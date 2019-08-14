Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
300 Main St.
Owego, NY
Patrick D. O'Connell


1944 - 2019
Patrick D. O'Connell Obituary
Patrick D. O'Connell

Endwell, New York - Patrick D. O'Connell, 75, formerly of Owego, NY passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Good Shepard Village. Mr. O'Connell was born in Troy, New York to the late Francis and Louise O'Connell. Along with his parents, Pat was predeceased by his brother, Mark O'Connell; nephew, Joseph Cooke. Pat is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rose O'Connell; two brothers and sister-in-law, Gilbert O'Connell, Robert and Rebecca O'Connell; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Maureen and Ronald Messenger, Frances and Patrick Mulligan; nieces and nephews, Barbara Cohen, Matthew Cohen, Betsy Cohen, Maureen (Jim) Shelp, James Maguire, Joy (Brent) Casciott, Marian (Tim) Quigley, Laura Tramontin, Susan Nassar. Pat served with the Owego Police Department and retired from the Tioga County Probation Department after 20 years of service. He worked with the Alternatives to Violence Program as a lead trainer and board member for 25 years. He was a believer in the goodness of all human beings. Pat was also an active member of St. Patrick's Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY with the Rev. Jeffrey Galens, officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday Evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Patrick D. O'Connell's memory to the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827 or Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepherd Road, Waverly, NY 14892. Condolences may be made to Pat's Family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 14, 2019
