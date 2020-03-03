|
Patrick E. Mullins
Binghamton - Patrick E. Mullins (76) of Binghamton passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Patrick is reunited with his parents, Edward & Mary Mullins; sister, Marianne Mullins; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph & Rosina Mullins; and niece, Christine (Mullins) Clark. Patrick is survived by his wife of 54 wonderful years, Florence; sons, Patrick (Jennifer) Mullins, and Brian Mullins; daughter, Kathleen (Dominic) Zanot; nephew, Martin Gasiorowski; nieces, Lori Rando and Lisa Kilmer; his adoring grandchildren, Samantha & Elizabeth Mullins, Madeleine & William Mullins, and Andre & Nina Zanot; great-nephews and nieces, Justin & Mallory Kilmer, Carly & Joseph Zacheis, Avery Clark; cousins and many close friends, including Christopher Micalizzi. Patrick graduated from Binghamton North HS, Broome CC, and Michigan Tech. Pat worked as a civil engineer for the NYS and Broome County Dept. of Health, and NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation. In retirement, Pat continued his lifetime work as an Environmental Engineer, and served on the Town of Fenton Planning Board. As a lifetime parishioner of St. Paul's Church, Pat was an active member and most recently, President of the Men's Club. He was also a member of the British Car Club, most notably because of his love for his 1962 Austin Healey, which he built from the ground up. Words cannot express how much we will miss his kind eyes and smile, sense of humor, story telling, and happy whistle. He has been a devoted husband, committed father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Pat loved his family deeply, and enjoyed bumping into old and new friends anytime, anywhere, and would chat about anything! We know he didn't want to leave us this soon, but we'll cherish our memories of him as the rock of our family, and have comfort in knowing that his love and positive outlook will always be with us. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, at 10am Friday, March 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's name can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020