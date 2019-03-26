Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cyril's
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Binghamton, NY - Patrick Francis Nannery, age 77, of Binghamton, NY, passed away peacefully at home on 3/22/19. He was a proud businessman for more than 50 years. He is survived by the love of his life, Arlene E. Nannery; daughter Arlene (Tom); sons John (Liz), Chris (Tania), Brian (Kelly), Shaun (Jamie); and 16 grandchildren. Patrick was a very loving man and loved by many. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the first responders that worked tirelessly on Patrick. Calling hours will be 3/28/19 from 5-7 p.m. at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Robinson St, Binghamton. Funeral mass at 10 a.m. on 3/29/19 at St. Cyril's, Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2019
