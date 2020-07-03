Patrick J. WilliamsBinghamton - Patrick James "Biggie" / "P.W." Williams, died unexpectedly at Binghamton General Hospital on July 2, 2020 in Binghamton, New York at the age of 37. Patrick is survived by his loving Mother, Nancy, Binghamton; Brothers Michael (Heather) and his niece Leah, Milford, NJ, Richard (Mindy) Castaic, CA, and Matthew (Kelly) Kirkwood, NY, and Aunts, Uncle, many cousins and a loyal canine companion, Callie. He is predeceased by his grandparents Richard and Mary Leonard. Patrick was born on August 12, 1982 in Syracuse, NY to Nancy and Jim Williams. He graduated from Susquehanna Valley High School in 2000 and Patrick began working for The Town of Vestal Water Department in the summer of 2000. Patrick was accomplished at anything he put his mind to and always had a project he was working on at home from welding a new bumper for his pickup, building a garage to just toying around on his John Deere Backhoe. He was a generous soul who loved playing pool in his spare time and who was passionate about his beliefs. He loved to spend time with his niece Leah and making each other laugh. He always took his dogs Dozer and Callie everywhere he went and loved to play with them. Patrick was very outgoing and loved to joke around. He had a large group of friends he met over the years, which he always had a way of making them laugh. He was an active and dedicated member of the Southern Tier NY APA Pool League. We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff at Wilson and Binghamton General (K4) who gave such amazing care and kindness to Patrick. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-6pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers send donations can be made in Patrick's memory to Camp Barkalot Shelter,110 Culter Pond Rd., Binghamton, NY 13905.