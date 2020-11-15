1/1
Patrick W. Green
Patrick W. Green

Chenango Forks - Patrick W. Green, 31, of Chenango Forks passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. He was predeceased by his grandparents, William Tierney, Helen Sprague and Richard Secoolish. Pat is survived by his son, Wyatt; parents, Thomas and Penny Green; sister, Tracy Green; brother, Andrew Green; grandmother, Carol Secoolish; several aunts, uncles, favorite niece, Khloe, cousins and friends. Pat was a beloved father and son. Friends of the family may call Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119 Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Thomas Green 656 South Street, Chenango Forks, New York 13746 so he can start an educational fund for Patrick's son Wyatt. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
