Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Patsy R. Bennett Obituary
Patsy R. Bennett

Endicott - Patsy R. Bennett, 91, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord on Monday October 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Eleanore, in 2011, his parents and siblings. He is survived by his children and their spouses; Karen (Chester) Gural, Margaret Quezada, Joseph (Terry) Bennett, Louis (Velma) Bennett, and Patricia (Donald) Burshnick, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Patsy was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday October 11, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony's Church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Patsy can be made to Hospice or Hospice at Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760. Full obituary is posted at www.colemananddaniels.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
