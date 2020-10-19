1/1
Paul Arthur Lott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Arthur Lott

Paul Arthur Lott, 73, died in his sleep on August 20, 2020, at the Princeton Place nursing home in Albuquerque, NM.

Paul was born in 1947 to Bruce and Barbara (Briggs) Lott in Binghamton, NY. He attended Broome Community College and the University of New Mexico, majoring in English. In his college years, he was an accomplished athlete, earning letters in track and swimming.

Paul moved to Placitas during the counterculture heyday, living for a time in a teepee near the village. He acquired a parcel of land on the west bank of Las Huertas Creek above Placitas and built a small adobe house with the help of friends. He was known for his physical prowess, running the La Luz trail, cross country skiing, and rock climbing. He was an attractive charmer with a kind, gentle personality. Many Placitas old-timers remember his harmonica playing and his love of Springer Spaniels.

Alas, Paul was vulnerable to alcohol addiction and his long, sad decline led to him spending his last years disabled in a nursing home.

His brother David Lott of Binghamton, nieces Leanne & Rayelene, and nephew Jason survive Paul.

Paul, as you always said to us when parting, "Vaya con Dios".




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved