Paul Arthur Lott



Paul Arthur Lott, 73, died in his sleep on August 20, 2020, at the Princeton Place nursing home in Albuquerque, NM.



Paul was born in 1947 to Bruce and Barbara (Briggs) Lott in Binghamton, NY. He attended Broome Community College and the University of New Mexico, majoring in English. In his college years, he was an accomplished athlete, earning letters in track and swimming.



Paul moved to Placitas during the counterculture heyday, living for a time in a teepee near the village. He acquired a parcel of land on the west bank of Las Huertas Creek above Placitas and built a small adobe house with the help of friends. He was known for his physical prowess, running the La Luz trail, cross country skiing, and rock climbing. He was an attractive charmer with a kind, gentle personality. Many Placitas old-timers remember his harmonica playing and his love of Springer Spaniels.



Alas, Paul was vulnerable to alcohol addiction and his long, sad decline led to him spending his last years disabled in a nursing home.



His brother David Lott of Binghamton, nieces Leanne & Rayelene, and nephew Jason survive Paul.



Paul, as you always said to us when parting, "Vaya con Dios".









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store