|
|
Dr. Paul B. Knapp
Newark Valley - The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart…Helen Keller
Dr. Paul B. Knapp, patriarch of the Knapp family, truly felt with his heart. His life has been blessed with precious memories of family and friends as well as a very satisfying career in general dentistry. Born in Fulton NY on April 10, 1920 he was a son of Dr. Paul C. and Alla (Brewster) Knapp. He passed peacefully on December 17, 2019 at the age of 99 years. Paul was a graduate of the University of Buffalo Dental School and a Veteran of WW 2 and the Korean War, serving in the US Navy. His career in general dentistry (5th generation) spanned 40 years in Binghamton. Paul's passion for knowledge, learning, serving and enjoying life never ceased. Piano lessons began as a child, resumed as a matured adult and continued until his final lesson just last week. Likewise his love of classical music, history and community never waned. Paul was active in and a supporter of the Newark Valley Historical Society. In his earlier years he attained Eagle Scout and later became a scout leader. He also held membership in the Masonic Lodge and was a member and past president of the Broome County Dental Society. For many years he enjoyed the comradery of Canadian fishing trips with his steadfast friends and the challenge of a good game of golf. His smile, positive attitude and outlook were inspiring and will long be remembered. Paul is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 29 years, Joan (Barney) Knapp, his son, Dr. Gerald A. (Debra) Knapp, his sister Kathryn (Knapp) Marn, grandchildren John P. Knapp, David B. Knapp, Erich B. Marn, Nicholas and Matthew Mastropietro, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Jean Simons and Eloise Fuller. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12 noon. His family will receive friends there from 10 am until the service. Memorials may kindly be directed to the Newark Valley Historical Society, PO Box 222, Newark Valley NY 13811 or to a charity of ones' choice in memory of Paul B. Knapp. Paul's guestbook is available for extending condolences and sharing memories at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019