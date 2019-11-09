|
Paul Barvinchak
Binghamton - Beloved husband of Stella, with whom he was married for 74 1/2 years. Father to Marise (Ralph), Paul R., & Dana (Pat). He lived a long and beautiful life for 96 years, a kind & gentle man, father, and husband.
He was predeceased by his 13 brothers and sisters, as well as his grandson, Bucky (Paul). He is survived by grandchildren, Dana (Tracy) Carly, Ellie (Lynette), & Andre; great grandchildren, Christian, Ryan, Michael, Jack, Colin, Gigi, Mica, and Avry.
You cannot find enough superlatives to describe Paul/Poppy. He was a truly great man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. While his passing hurts deeply, for all who remain, the joy and love he gave to us will be remembered forever. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Paul may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019