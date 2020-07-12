Paul David Plain
Binghamton - Paul David Plain, 78, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Cecelia Plain; parents Roland & Dorthy Plain; brothers William (Delores) Plain, Theodore (Sydney) Plain and Peter (Jean) Plain. He is survived by his children David Plain, Binghamton, Michael Plain, Binghamton, Timothy Plain (Kim) Binghamton, Corrine Pornbeck (Rick) Smithville Flats and Robert & Deanna Plain, Whitney Point and Ryan Plain, Binghamton; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers Ronald (Lynda) Plain and Frederick (Linda) Plain and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Binghamton, Eagles Club in Binghamton and the Elks Lodge in Kirkwood. Paul was a retired employee of UPS.
The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10am - 12pm with a Graveside Service to follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.