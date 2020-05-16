Paul FallettaNorwich - Paul F. Falletta, 56, of Norwich, NY, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility after a year-long battle with tongue and throat cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Joan Falletta. He is survived by one brother, Thomas, Endicott, and two sisters, Mary (John) McCabe III, Winooski, VT, and Ann, Binghamton; one special nephew, John McCabe IV; his Uncle James (Corky) Cunningham and many cousins.Paul was a graduate of Vestal High School. He will be remembered for his infectious (some might say mischievous) smile, his good heart, polite nature and his generosity. Paul regularly attended Sunday Mass at St. Paul's Church in Norwich.Paul truly had a zest for life and especially loved his outings. The St. Patrick's Day Parade, trips to the circus, and going to baseball games with his family were among his favorites. He also loved square dancing, going to movies, bowling, and any other outings he could go on with his roommates. He enjoyed going to restaurants, especially Bill's Diner (3 pancakes with butter and syrup, two sausage links and apple juice) in Norwich. Paul enjoyed taking long walks with his brother throughout the greater Norwich area. He really enjoyed the holidays and anyone who knew him would know how much he loved Christmas and Easter (especially CHRISTMAS).Paul demonstrated great courage and strength throughout his treatment regimen. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank the staff and residents at his 93 N. Broad Street, Norwich home for all the love and support you showed Paul the last six years. You are Paul's second family and your home was a true home for him. You made his life in the community a true blessing and he enjoyed living with you so much. The family also thanks the health care providers at the Lourdes Oncology Radiation Department and Broome Oncology for their kind support and compassion shown Paul during his treatments. It was your efforts that helped Paul get through a very difficult treatment course. Finally, the family wishes to thank the staff at the Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the care and compassion shown Paul during the last four months. You made Paul's life so comfortable during a difficult time.The family will attend a private burial at Calvary Cemetery.A Memorial Mass for Paul will be held on a future date when the current pandemic related restrictions are relaxed. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Paul's memory may be made to ACHIEVE, 125 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY 13905.