Paul Floyd Stone
Paul Floyd Stone, age 51, passed away in a car accident on the evening of November 9th, 2020 heading back from a fishing trip (he caught a 19" sea trout). He was born on September 1, 1969 in Johnson City, New York to Neil and Audrey Stone and grew up in Whitney Point, New York. He spent his childhood years helping out on the farm, playing baseball and basketball among a few other sports, and hunting and fishing. He attended Broome Community College while playing basketball, and studied Biology at Utica College. He married his best friend Tamera (maiden name Mowry) Stone in July of 1993 and had three beautiful children.
Paul had a huge heart and loved to make people laugh. He always had a joke to tell and would never make it to the end without cracking up. He loved fishing, hunting, talking to everyone and anyone (about anything), listening to music and spending time with his kids and wife. He coached his children as well as many others in sports, and was able to share his love for the games he knew so much about. After his coaching years, he spent most of his time in the stands cheering on his kids and their teammates.
Paul worked as a medical lab technician, but his heart was always outdoors. He was a man of many skills and knowledge, and he will live on through the people that have gotten to know him through the years. He would always give people the benefit of doubt and a helping hand, no matter what.
Paul is survived by wife Tamera Stone, and three children Jacob, Lyndsey and Jessica Stone; as well as his mother Audrey, his siblings, and various in-laws and nieces and nephews.
There will be calling hours held at 10 am and a funeral service held on November 21st at 11 am at the Conklin Presbyterian Church to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or the National Rifle Association in Pauls name.