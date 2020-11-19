1/
Paul Floyd Stone
{ "" }
Paul Floyd Stone

Paul Floyd Stone, age 51, passed away in a car accident on the evening of November 9th, 2020 heading back from a fishing trip (he caught a 19" sea trout). He was born on September 1, 1969 in Johnson City, New York to Neil and Audrey Stone and grew up in Whitney Point, New York. He married his best friend Tamera (maiden name Mowry) Stone in July of 1993 and had three beautiful children.

There is no official service scheduled at this time due to the circumstances of the pandemic. Instead of attending a service, please reach out to the family for how they will be celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Rifle Association in Pauls name




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
